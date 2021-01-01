The NBA doled out fines to three players on Friday for their roles in an on-court altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.
Mavericks forward James Johnson was fined $40,000, and Hornets forwards Cody Martin and Caleb Martin were docked $25,000 and $20,000, respectively.
The incident occurred with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hornets' 118-99 victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday in Dallas.
Johnson, who received a technical and was ejected, was fined for deliberately pushing Cody Martin out of bounds, aggressively confronting him, and initiating the incident.
Cody Martin, who received a technical and was ejected, was fined for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.
Caleb Martin was fined for entering the altercation and making contact with a game official.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.