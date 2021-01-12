The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris $35,000 and Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins $10,000 for their roles in Sunday's on-court altercation.
The incident occurred with 2:15 left in the first quarter of the Lakers' 120-102 win in Houston.
After Morris committed a Flagrant Foul 1 by knocking down Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate, Cousins responded by shoving Morris to the floor. Cousins was assessed a technical foul.
"Morris further escalated the situation by charging after Cousins, shoving him and continuing to aggressively pursue him," read the news release issued Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations.
Morris was assessed a technical foul and ejected.
Morris, 31, is averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11 games this season.
Cousins, 30, is averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 boards in six games.
--Field Level Media
