Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.

Brooks had to be restrained as he yelled at officials after receiving his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in Memphis' 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The officiating crew of John Goble, Sean Corbin and Matt Boland distributed six technical fouls in the game.

Brooks, 25, was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after entering health and safety protocols.

He is averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 12 games (11 starts) this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.