Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has eased back on his recovery from a neck injury that has sidelined him since June 1.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that Strasburg, who has 113 wins and a 3.21 career ERA in 12 seasons, had an "achy" neck after he threw a simulated game before the All-Star break. Strasburg had been progressing toward a minor league rehab assignment.
Instead, Strasburg was throwing off flat ground instead of a mound, which he did on Saturday.
"My conversation with him was: ‘Let's back down a little bit, and then we'll see where you're at and start throwing when you can.' So he took a few days off. He threw yesterday, probably going to play catch again today, and we'll see how he feels," Martinez said.
Strasburg, who has endured numerous injuries in his career, landed on the injured list on June 2 with what was first called a neck strain and then nerve irritation.
The Nationals, whose home game with the San Diego Padres was suspended in the sixth inning due to gunfire near the stadium, sit fourth in the National League East but are only 5 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets.
Strasburg is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.