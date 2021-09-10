Major League Baseball suspended Washington Nationals left-hander Sean Nolin five games on Friday for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman.
Nolin was also issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Nolin’s first pitch to Freeman went behind the hitter. His next delivery, a 91 mph fastball, struck Freeman’s hip. Nolin was ejected from the game after throwing just eight pitches.
There was speculation that Nolin was retaliating for Braves closer Will Smith plunking Nationals slugger Juan Soto on Tuesday night.
Washington manager Dave Martinez received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of Nolin’s actions.
Martinez will serve his suspension during Friday night’s game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Nolan appealed his suspension and his discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
Nolin is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in five starts this season with Washington. His Nationals debut on Aug. 12 marked his first appearance in the majors since 2015.
--Field Level Media
