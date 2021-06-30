Washington shortstop Trea Turner tripled in the sixth inning of the Nationals' Wednesday home game against the Tampa Bay Rays to complete his third career cycle, making him the fourth player in Major League Baseball's modern era to accomplish the feat.
Turner, who was celebrating his 28th birthday, left the game an inning later due to a jammed left little finger. The injury occurred when he dived into third base on the triple, and he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.
After the game, Turner said the finger was "pretty sore," but manager Dave Martinez said Turner's status is day-to-day.
Turner joined Adrian Beltre, Bob Meusel and Babe Herman with three cycles in the modern era. Turner's other two cycles came against the Colorado Rockies on July 23, 2019, and April 25, 2017.
Turner, who singled in the first inning, doubled in the third and homered in the fourth, finished 4-for-4 as the Nationals won 15-6.
--Field Level Media
