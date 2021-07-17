Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is dealing with a setback in his recovery from a neck strain, manager Dave Martinez said prior to Saturday's home against the San Diego Padres.
Martinez said Strasburg pitched a simulated game in San Diego last week and felt discomfort in his neck in ensuing days. So now Strasburg is back to pitching on flat ground as the club evaluates the next step.
Strasburg was injured on June 1 and departed after 1 1/3 innings of a game against the Atlanta Braves. The three-time All-Star is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season.
Strasburg, who turns 33 on Tuesday, is 113-61 with a 3.21 ERA in 246 career starts. He finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2017, when he went 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA in 28 starts.
He went 18-6 in 2019 as the Nationals rebounded from a slow start and went on to win the World Series. Strasburg went 5-0 in the postseason and was named World Series MVP.
Field Level Media
