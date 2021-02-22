Veteran right-hander Jeremy Jeffress will have some work to do to make the Washington Nationals' Opening Day roster after agreeing to a minor league deal with the club Monday, multiple outlets reported.
The former first-round draft pick in 2006 will earn $1.25 million if he can earn a roster spot out of spring training, with another $1.25 million available in incentives.
Jeffress, 33, is a veteran of 11 major league seasons, seeing action in 414 games, all but one as a reliever. He has a career 3.08 ERA in 424 1/3 innings with 387 strikeouts and 52 saves.
He had three separate stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, making his major league debut with the club in 2010. His only All-Star season came with the Brewers as well when he went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 2018.
Jeffress pitched for the Chicago Cubs last season, his fifth major league club, going 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 22 relief appearances.
--Field Level Media
