Cesar Hernandez and Dee Strange-Gordon had two hits each, Patrick Corbin earned his first win of the season, and the host Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Thursday night.

Yonathan Daza and Elias Diaz had two hits each and German Marquez pitched six innings for Colorado. The Rockies have dropped three of four to start their seven-game road trip.

The Nationals jumped in front with a big first inning. Hernandez led off with a walk, Keibert Ruiz singled, and after Juan Soto lined out, Nelson Cruz singled to drive in Hernandez.

Josh Bell followed with a double to bring in Ruiz, and Yadiel Hernandez doubled to make it 4-0.

Colorado got one back in the second inning. Brendan Rodgers led off with a double, moved to third on a one-out wild pitch and scored on a single by Jose Iglesias.

The Rockies struck again in the third inning. With one out Daza walked and scored on a triple by Charlie Blackmon. C.J. Cron grounded out to first to bring home Blackmon to make it 4-3.

Washington stretched its lead to 5-3 in the fourth when Cesar Hernandez doubled to drive in Victor Robles, who had reached on a fielder's choice.

It stayed a two-run game until the seventh when Ty Blach relieved Marquez. Hernandez singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt before Blach walked the next two batters to load the bases.

Bell hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Hernandez to make it 6-3.

Marquez (1-5) allowed five runs on six hits in six innings of work.

Corbin (1-7) struck out the leadoff batter in the seventh but left after giving up a single to Diaz. He allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings.

The Nationals added an insurance run in the eighth inning off Jhoulys Chacin. Strange-Gordon tripled to center field with one out and scored on a bunt single to first base by Robles.

--Field Level Media

(0) comments

