The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Victor Arano on the 15-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his left knee.

The club also reinstated infielder/outfielder Dee Strange-Gordon from the paternity list.

Arano, 27, is tied for the team lead with 24 relief appearances this season. He has a 5.01 ERA with one save, no decisions, 25 strikeouts and four walks in 23 1/3 innings.

Strange-Gordon, 34, batted .293 with two RBIs and three steals in 22 games before going on the paternity list on Friday.

The Nationals have won three straight heading into a three-game series starting Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami.

