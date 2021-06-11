Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer left in the first inning of Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants due to an apparent injury.
Scherzer departed with one out after throwing 12 pitches. The three-time Cy Young Award winner appeared to squat briefly and wince after the 12th pitch and manager Dave Martinez and the team trainer came out to the mound.
Scherzer then threw one warmup pitch before leaving the game.
Right-hander Paolo Espino replaced Scherzer with San Francisco's Brandon Belt at bat.
