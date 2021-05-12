The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Wander Suero from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Paolo Espino to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Suero, 29, missed 21 games because of a left oblique strain. In eight relief appearances before he went on the IL on April 18, he had a 1.42 ERA with one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.

Espino, 34, is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in six games (one start) this season for the Nationals.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.