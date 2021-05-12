The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Wander Suero from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Paolo Espino to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Suero, 29, missed 21 games because of a left oblique strain. In eight relief appearances before he went on the IL on April 18, he had a 1.42 ERA with one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.
Espino, 34, is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in six games (one start) this season for the Nationals.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.