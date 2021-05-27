The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday after he initially was a deemed a close contact to a teammate who tested positive.
Rainey missed six games for the Nationals, who optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle McGowin to Triple-A Rochester.
Rainey, 28, was put on IL after fellow reliever Erick Fedde tested positive for COVID-19 -- despite being fully vaccinated. Fedde remains in quarantine.
Rainey is 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA in 16 relief appearances. He's struck out 15 in 12 1/3 innings.
McGowin, 29, has pitched to a 4.15 ERA with five strikeouts in eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.
--Field Level Media
