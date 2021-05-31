The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the injured list Monday after he missed the past 10 games with a right ankle sprain.
The move comes one day after infielder Luis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.
Robles, 24, was batting .246 with seven doubles among his 28 hits before his injury. He is a career .249 hitter with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs in 280 career games, all with the Nationals.
Garcia, 21, was 2-for-12 in nine games with the Nationals this season. In 49 career major league games, all with the Nationals, he is a .267 hitter with nine extra-base hits among the 39 hits in his two big league seasons.
--Field Level Media
