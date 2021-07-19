The Washington Nationals recalled outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Stevenson, 27, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list (strained oblique) and sent to Rochester on July 10.
He batted .484 (15-for-31) with two homers and seven RBIs in nine games with the Red Wings this year.
Stevenson is batting .232 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 55 games with the Nationals in 2021, his fifth season with the club.
Right-hander Andres Machado was optioned to Rochester in a corresponding transaction.
Machado, 28, has no decisions and a 6.35 ERA in six relief appearances for the Nationals this season.
--Field Level Media
