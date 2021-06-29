The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a stress reaction in his right tibia.
The move is retroactive to Monday.
The Nationals filled his spot in the bullpen by recalling righty Ryne Harper from Triple-A Rochester. Also Tuesday, Washington selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Kyle Lobstein from Rochester and designated right-hander Justin Miller for assignment.
Rainey, 28, is 1-2 with a 6.93 ERA in 30 appearances this season. He's struck out 31 batters over 24 2/3 innings for a rate of 11.3 per nine.
For his career, Rainey owns a 4-6 record with a 5.83 ERA across 110 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2018) and Nationals (2019-21).
Harper has worked eight innings over six games for Washington this year for an ERA of 1.13. The 32-year-old is 5-2 all time with a 4.60 ERA for the Minnesota Twins (2019) and Nationals (2020-21).
Lobstein last pitched in the majors in 2016 while with the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Miller managed a 15.00 ERA by giving up five runs over three innings in five appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
