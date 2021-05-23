The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right ankle.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday, when Robles left the Nationals' 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning with soreness in the ankle. Andrew Stevenson replaced Robles in center field on Sunday and batted eighth against the Baltimore Orioles.
In 39 games this season, Robles is hitting .246 with no home runs and five RBIs.
Robles, 24, made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2017. In 280 career games, he owns a .249 average with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
