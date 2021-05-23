The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Will Harris on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with inflammation of his pitching hand.
Right-hander Kyle McGowin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
Harris, 36, gave up three hits and two runs without recording an out in Saturday's 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles. In eight games this season, the former All-Star reliever is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.
McGowin, 29, has appeared in eight games with Washington this season, striking out five over 8 2/3 innings and compiling a 4.15 ERA.
The Nationals host the Orioles on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series.
--Field Level Media
