The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Mason Thompson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right biceps strain.

Thompson, 24, appeared in two of Washington's first three games this season. He struck out three, walked two and did not allow a hit in one inning.

Thompson left Saturday's 5-0 loss to the New York Mets after walking the only batter he faced, Travis Jankowski, on five pitches in the eighth inning.

In a corresponding transaction, the Nationals recalled right-hander Hunter Harvey from Triple-A Rochester prior to Sunday's series finale against the visiting Mets.

