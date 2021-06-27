Washington Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an oblique strain.
The move was retroactive to Thursday.
Fedde, 28, owns a 4-4 record with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts this season.
He carried a scoreless innings streak of 21 into Wednesday's encounter against the Philadelphia Phillies. He surrendered five runs on six hits -- including two homers -- in four innings of a no-decision.
Fedde sports a 12-15 record with a 4.84 ERA in 57 career appearances (45 starts) with the Nationals.
In a corresponding move, Washington recalled right-hander Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester.
Machado, 28, has yet to record a decision while registering a 2.63 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Red Wings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.