Washington Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an oblique strain.

The move was retroactive to Thursday.

Fedde, 28, owns a 4-4 record with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts this season.

He carried a scoreless innings streak of 21 into Wednesday's encounter against the Philadelphia Phillies. He surrendered five runs on six hits -- including two homers -- in four innings of a no-decision.

Fedde sports a 12-15 record with a 4.84 ERA in 57 career appearances (45 starts) with the Nationals.

In a corresponding move, Washington recalled right-hander Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester.

Machado, 28, has yet to record a decision while registering a 2.63 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Red Wings.

--Field Level Media

