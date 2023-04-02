The Washington Nationals placed Corey Dickerson on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow outfielder Stone Garrett from Triple-A Rochester.
Dickerson, 33, has a left calf strain. He is hitless in three at-bats through two games to start his first season with the Nationals.
A former All-Star (2017) and Gold Glove winner (2018), Dickerson is a career .281 hitter with 134 homers and 452 RBIs in 1,035 games with eight teams since his 2013 debut.
Garrett, 27, went 4-for-8 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base in two games with Rochester to begin the season.
Garrett made his MLB debut last season and batted .276 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 27 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunny to partly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.