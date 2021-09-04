The Washington Nationals added Josh Rogers to the 40-man roster and called up the left-hander as the extra roster addition for Saturday's doubleheader against the New York Mets.
In a corresponding move, the Nationals put right-hander Kyle McGowin (elbow) on the 60-day injured list.
Rogers, 27, last pitched in the major leagues in 2019 and was 1-3 with an 8.65 ERA over eight appearances in two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. McGowin, 29, had a 4.20 ERA in 27 appearances for the Nationals this season.
--Field Level Media
