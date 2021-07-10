The Washington Nationals placed Yan Gomes on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain on Saturday and recalled fellow catcher Jakson Reetz from Triple-A Rochester.
Gomes, 33, is hitting .266 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs over 61 games this season.
Reetz, 25, is batting .215 with 12 doubles, two homers, nine RBIs, 19 walks, and 22 runs scored in 38 games between Double-A Harrisburg (35 games) and Triple-A Rochester (three games) this season.
This season, Reetz has thrown out 27 percent (9-for-33) of potential base stealers. He threw out 41 percent (45-for-83) at Class-A Potomac in 2019.
A third-round pick by the Nationals in 2014, Reetz will be making his major league debut.
Also Saturday, the Nationals designated left-handed pitcher Kyle Lobstein for assignment.
--Field Level Media
