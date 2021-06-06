Washington Nationals pitcher Austin Voth left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after he was hit in the face by a Vince Velasquez pitch during his third-inning plate appearance.
The ball appeared to make contact with Voth's helmet before hitting his nose.
As Washington's medical staff attended to his bleeding nose, Voth knelt over home plate for several minutes. With a towel pressed to his face, Voth was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.
The severity of the injury is unknown. Voth struck out two in his two innings on the mound.
Nationals right-hander Joe Ross pinch-ran for Voth. Righty Wander Suero replaced Voth for the bottom of the third inning.
Voth, 28, was making his first start of the season in place of Stephen Strasburg, who is currently on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain. In 18 appearances this season entering Sunday, Voth was 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA.
--Field Level Media
