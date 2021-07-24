Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday due to mild discomfort in his right triceps.
Left-hander Jon Lester will start Saturday's game against the host Baltimore Orioles.
Scherzer, 36, said he felt discomfort after taking batting practice on Tuesday and expects to make his next start.
A three-time Cy Young Award recipient, Scherzer owns a 7-4 record with a 2.83 ERA in 18 starts this season.
Scherzer is 182-97 with a 3.19 ERA in 395 career appearances (386 starts) with the Detroit Tigers and Nationals.
Lester, 37, sports a 3-4 record with a 4.99 ERA in 15 starts this season.
A five-time All-Star, Lester is 196-115 with a 3.64 ERA in 439 appearances (438 starts) with the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Nationals.
--Field Level Media
