Jon Lester could miss up to one week of spring training to have thyroid gland removal surgery, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

Lester left spring training in Florida to travel to New York, and the operation is not expected to impact his availability this season.

A cancer survivor, Lester was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma as a rookie with the Boston Red Sox in 2006.

Lester has been part of World Series winners with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Nationals in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

