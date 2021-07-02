Washington slugger Kyle Schwarber exited the Nationals' Friday game against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers due to an apparent leg injury.
Schwarber, 28, grabbed the back of his leg after reaching first base on a second-inning single. He slammed his helmet to the ground in disgust and limped off into the dugout.
The injury comes on the same day Schwarber was named NL Player of the Month for June. He hit 16 of his 25 home runs last month, going deep seven times while leading off the first inning, and slugged .760 with 30 RBIs.
The Nationals are already minus fellow star Trea Turner, who was not in the lineup for a second consecutive game while dealing with a finger issue.
Schwarber was replaced by pinch runner Gerardo Parra.
--Field Level Media
