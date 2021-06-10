Inclement weather around the nation's capital forced the postponement of Thursday's game between the Washington Nationals and visiting San Francisco Giants.

The game was postponed to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, starting at 2:05 p.m. Thursday was supposed to be two clubs' first meeting of 2021, the opener of a four-game series.

Saturday's originally-scheduled game remains at 7:15. Per MLB rules, both games will have a regulation length of seven innings.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer was scheduled to start Thursday, so the team bumped his start to Friday, reports said. The Giants did the same with starter Anthony DeSclafini. San Francisco will start Kevin Gausman in one of the two doubleheader games, reports said.

--Field Level Media

