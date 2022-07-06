Luis Garcia had two hits and two RBIs, Yadiel Hernandez added three hits and an RBI and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
Juan Soto returned from a left calf strain and contributed two hits for the Nationals, who snapped a six-game losing streak.
Washington starter Josiah Gray (7-5) allowed four hits and two runs in six innings to go along with a career-high 11 strikeouts and just one walk.
Tanner Rainey pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 12th save in 16 chances.
Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two home runs for Philadelphia. He became the first Phillie since Chase Utley in 2006 with consecutive multi-homer games.
Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed 7 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs. Nola (5-6) struck out three and walked one.
Soto recorded the Nationals' first hit, a one-out single to center field in the fourth. Josh Bell grounded out to first and Hernandez followed with an RBI double for a 1-0 lead.
The Phillies tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the fourth when Schwarber launched a solo homer to right.
Schwarber led off the sixth with another solo homer to right, his 27th of the season, for a 2-1 advantage. It was the 19th career multi-homer game of Schwarber's career and the fifth this season.
In the seventh, Bell grounded out and Hernandez then hit a check-swing single. Keibert Ruiz followed with a single and Garcia hit a two-run double to center for a 3-2 lead.
Hernandez opened the ninth with a double off Corey Knebel. But Knebel proceeded to retire the next three batters.
In the bottom of the ninth, Darick Hall struck out, J.T. Realmuto flied out to right and Didi Gregorius struck out to end the game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.