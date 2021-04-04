The Washington Nationals are prepared to begin their season Monday if they are cleared to return, general manager Mike Rizzo said Sunday afternoon.
Washington has 11 players who would be unavailable if the team returns to action early this week, Rizzo said. Four of those players have tested positive for the coronavirus, while seven others have been ruled out through contact tracing.
The Nationals are slated to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Rizzo said he would prefer that his team have at least one day for a team workout and throwing sessions after the prolonged delay. The Nationals had been scheduled to open the season with a three-game series against the New York Mets, but those games were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
--Field Level Media
