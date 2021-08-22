The Washington Nationals activated right-handers Kyle McGowin and Austin Voth from the injured list on Sunday.
The Nationals also optioned outfielder Andrew Stevenson to Triple-A Rochester and designated right-hander Javy Guerra for assignment.
McGowin, 29, was placed on the injured list on July 11 with a strained right biceps.
He has a 4.56 ERA and no decisions in 22 relief appearances with Washington this season.
Voth, 29, landed on the IL on July 29 with an undisclosed ailment.
He is 3-0 with a 4.81 ERA in 33 appearances (one start) with the Nationals in 2021.
Stevenson, 27, batted .215 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 80 games this season.
Guerra, 35, went 0-1 with a 16.50 ERA in six relief appearances in 2021.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.