The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Joe Ross from the 10-day injured list to start Monday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In a corresponding transaction, Washington optioned outfielder Yadiel Hernandez to Triple-A Rochester.

Ross, 28, was 5-8 with a 4.02 ERA in 16 starts before landing on the IL with right elbow inflammation on July 8.

Over his past six starts dating back to June 5, Ross struck out 44 batters in 39 innings and posted a 2.31 ERA.

Hernandez, 33, is batting .253 with two homers and six RBIs in 57 games with Washington this season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.