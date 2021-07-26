The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Joe Ross from the 10-day injured list to start Monday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In a corresponding transaction, Washington optioned outfielder Yadiel Hernandez to Triple-A Rochester.
Ross, 28, was 5-8 with a 4.02 ERA in 16 starts before landing on the IL with right elbow inflammation on July 8.
Over his past six starts dating back to June 5, Ross struck out 44 batters in 39 innings and posted a 2.31 ERA.
Hernandez, 33, is batting .253 with two homers and six RBIs in 57 games with Washington this season.
--Field Level Media
