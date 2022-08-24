Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases on a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts ahead of field coordinator/third base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after reaching third on an RBI triple in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (30) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (30) watches his ball on a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nathaniel Lowe homered among his three hits and drove in five runs, Martin Perez struck out seven in six scoreless innings and the Texas Rangers crushed the Colorado Rockies 16-4 in Denver on Wednesday.
Charlie Culberson homered, Ezequiel Duran had three hits and Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Mark Mathias had two hits apiece. Adolis Garcia singled twice to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 21 games.
Perez (10-4) walked one to earn his first win since July 29 for Texas, which scored a season high in runs and had 18 hits to match the most for one game this season.
Elehuris Montero and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for Colorado.
The Rangers scored twice in the first inning off Jose Urena (2-5). Seager walked and Lowe tripled to right-center to bring home the first run. One out later, Jonah Heim walked and Leody Taveras singled to make it 2-0.
Texas sent 12 batters to the plate to blow it open in the second inning. Duran, Bubba Thompson and Semien led off with singles to load the bases, and Seager brought home two with a double.
Lowe and Garcia followed with RBI singles, and Heim walked again to load the bases. Taveras hit an infield fly for the first out, but Mathias followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 9-0 and end Urena's day.
Urena allowed nine runs on nine hits and walked three in 1 1/3 innings.
The Rockies got on the board against reliever Dennis Santana in the seventh. Randal Grichuk and Montero singled and Grichuk scored on a sacrifice fly. Wynton Bernard and Connor Joe had RBI singles to chase Santana. Bernard scored on a wild pitch by Josh Sborz to make it 9-4.
Texas got most of it back in the eighth. Semien singled with one out, Seager doubled and Lowe homered to the second deck in right, his 20th of the season.
Duran had an RBI single, Mathias scored on an RBI groundout and Culberson hit a two-run homer in the ninth. It was his first of the season.
