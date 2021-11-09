Sorry, an error occurred.
Nate Watson had 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds to help Providence hold off visiting Fairfield 80-73 in a nonconference season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
Watson was named a preseason All-Big East first-team selection after leading Providence in scoring (16.9 points) and rebounding (6.7) a season ago.
Al Durham scored 18 points, A.J. Reeves added 13 and Noah Horchler contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Friars.
Providence is coming off a 13-13 season and is seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth since making five straight appearances from 2013-14 to 2017-18.
Zach Crisler had 14 points, Taj Benning added 13 and TJ Long scored 11 off the bench to lead Fairfield.
Stags guard Jake Wojcik finished with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting after leading the team in scoring one season ago. Fairfield went 10-17 last season and last made it to March Madness in 1997.
Providence led 42-35 at halftime after closing out the first half on a 16-11 run.
Horchler's 3-pointer with 19:47 remaining opened a 12-point lead for Providence. After Watson's layup at the 16:31 mark made it 54-43, the Stags answered with a 10-0 run to pull within one point.
Fairfield was within 57-56 before Watson's dunk sparked a 12-5 surge that put the Friars in control for good.
The Friars opened the game on a 7-0 run but found themselves trailing 17-16 after Allan Jeanne-Rose's free throw with 12:42 left before the break.
Friars coach Ed Cooley began his collegiate coaching career at Fairfield, guiding the Stags to a 92-69 record from 2006 to 2011 before joining Providence.
Providence hosts Sacred Heart in its next game on Thursday. Fairfield is off until Sunday, when it visits Boston College.
--Field Level Media
