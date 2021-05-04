Nate Diaz suffered an undisclosed minor injury during training camp, forcing his welterweight bout against Leon "Rocky" Edwards to be pushed back a month to UFC 263, Yahoo and MMA Junkie reported Tuesday.
Diaz-Edwards was scheduled for UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston. Their five-round bout will now take place on June 12 in Phoenix.
Diaz (20-12, 15-10 UFC) hasn't fought since UFC 244 in November 2019 when he lost a title fight to Jorge Masvidal via TKO.
Edwards (18-3, 10-2 UFC) is coming off a March Fight Night bout against Belal Muhammad that was stopped in the second round after Edwards' inadvertent eye poke rendered Muhammad unable to continue.
Edwards is one of the top-5 ranked fighters in the UFC welterweight division.
--Field Level Media
