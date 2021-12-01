Sorry, an error occurred.
Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman on Wednesday was named the MLS Defender of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Zimmerman joined Carlos Bocanegra (2002-03, Chicago Fire FC) and Chad Marshall (2008-09, Columbus Crew) as the third player in MLS history to win the award in consecutive campaigns.
The 28-year-old Zimmerman recorded 30.97 percent of the vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current players.
Seattle's Yeimar Gomez finished second with 16.80 percent of the vote. Atlanta United's Miles Robinson ended up third with 11.80 percent.
Zimmerman played a significant role in helping Nashville SC tie for the league's best goals-against average (0.97).
He also contributed on the offensive end, collecting three goals and two assists on the season.
Zimmerman has 18 goals and six assists in 187 career matches (166 starts) with FC Dallas, LAFC and Nashville. He was selected by FC Dallas with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.
--Field Level Media
