Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.