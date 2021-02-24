Nashville SC added a goalkeeper to their depth chart, announcing the signing of free agent Bryan Meredith on Wednesday.
Meredith has made 16 appearances in backup roles with Seattle, San Jose and Vancouver.
"Bryan has been an outstanding teammate wherever he's been, and we know that he'll add to the depth of our goalkeeping corps here," Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a statement. "His size and athleticism make him someone who immediately adds competition and improves our goalkeeper pool."
Meredith gives Nashville a third keeper behind starter Joe Willis and Elliot Panicco.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.