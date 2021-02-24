Nashville SC added a goalkeeper to their depth chart, announcing the signing of free agent Bryan Meredith on Wednesday.

Meredith has made 16 appearances in backup roles with Seattle, San Jose and Vancouver.

"Bryan has been an outstanding teammate wherever he's been, and we know that he'll add to the depth of our goalkeeping corps here," Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a statement. "His size and athleticism make him someone who immediately adds competition and improves our goalkeeper pool."

Meredith gives Nashville a third keeper behind starter Joe Willis and Elliot Panicco.

--Field Level Media

