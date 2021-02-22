Nashville SC traded for defender Nick Hinds from the Seattle Sounders, the clubs announced Monday.

Nashville sent $50,000 in general allocation money to Seattle.

"Nick is a talented young player who has been a real standout at the youth, collegiate, and USL Championship levels," Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a club statement. "He brings outstanding experiences from US youth national teams and a successful youth academy in Seattle. His pace and ability to join into the attack makes him someone who could become a successful left-sided player at this level."

Hinds is a 23-year-old left back and a former U.S. youth international. He made 68 appearances with Seattle's USL Championship affiliate, the Tacoma Defiance.

--Field Level Media

