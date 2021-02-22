Nashville SC traded for defender Nick Hinds from the Seattle Sounders, the clubs announced Monday.
Nashville sent $50,000 in general allocation money to Seattle.
"Nick is a talented young player who has been a real standout at the youth, collegiate, and USL Championship levels," Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a club statement. "He brings outstanding experiences from US youth national teams and a successful youth academy in Seattle. His pace and ability to join into the attack makes him someone who could become a successful left-sided player at this level."
Hinds is a 23-year-old left back and a former U.S. youth international. He made 68 appearances with Seattle's USL Championship affiliate, the Tacoma Defiance.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.