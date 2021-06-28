Nashville SC extended Jhonder Cadiz's loan through the remainder of the 2021 MLS season on Monday.
The 25-year-old Venezuelan forward arrived on loan from Portuguese power S.L. Benfica as a designated player on Sept. 9, 2020.
Cadiz has two goals and one assist in seven games (five starts) this season. He scored two goals in seven matches in 2020.
"Jhonder has produced positive signs on and off the field during his time with us, and we are encouraged to be able to extend his loan," Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a news release.
Nashville (3-1-6, 15 points) is in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference following a 1-1 draw Saturday with CF Montreal.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.