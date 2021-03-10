Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro will have a hearing Wednesday after throwing an elbow at Carolina's Brock McGinn during Tuesday night's game, the NHL's department of player safety announced.
Fabbro was given a two-minute minor for elbowing McGinn hard into the boards midway through the second period with the Predators holding a 2-0 lead. The Hurricanes converted two power-play opportunities to tie the game before winning 3-2 in overtime.
Fabbro, 22, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) to go with 21 penalty minutes on the season. He has played in all 26 games so far.
Nashville is already without blueliners Ryan Ellis and captain Roman Josi to injuries.
The teams play again Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.