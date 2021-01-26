The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will return in 2021 with a 10-race schedule.
Started last spring to fill the void left by the pause in racing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the iRacing event proved so popular that NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will be making an encore.
"The success of our eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was underscored by an industry-wide effort to entertain fans during the early months of the global pandemic," said Tim Clark, NASCAR's senior vice president and chief digital officer, in a news release.
"This year the Pro Invitational will return with a schedule of midweek races that will bridge the gap between our real-world races each weekend."
The first five events will be televised on FS1 on select Wednesday nights beginning March 24. NBC Sports will air the second half of the season beginning in June.
Featured tracks will include the Talladega Superspeedway and Darlington Raceway.
--Field Level Media
