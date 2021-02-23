NASCAR suspended team owner Chip Ganassi for a violation of COVID-19 protocols at Daytona International Speedway last weekend.

He also was fined $30,000.

NASCAR said Ganassi, 62, was penalized for allowing a "non-essential individual" into a restricted area.

Pending an appeal, Ganassi will serve his suspension this upcoming weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead Miami Speedway. Chip Ganassi Racing still will be allowed to enter its two cars -- the No. 1 Chevrolet for driver Kurt Busch and the No. 42 Chevy for Ross Chastain -- in Sunday's event.

--Field Level Media

