New Jersey eclipsed $1 billion in sports wagers for the fourth consecutive month to close out 2021, but will it be the state's last?
New Jersey recorded $1.23 billion in bets in December, a 23.4 percent improvement year-over-year against December 2020. The state nearly matched its October 2021 record of $1.30 billion.
However, with New York coming online last week, it could take a bite out of Jersey's windfall.
"It's fitting that New Jersey's sportsbooks ended the year on a near-record pace, but December could mark the last billion-dollar month in New Jersey for the foreseeable future," PlayNJ.com analyst David Danzis told SBC Americas. "The state's sportsbooks have bucked expectations before, and the operators will make adjustments to ensure that New Jersey remains among the top markets in the U.S."
Jersey led the country with $10.9 billion in wagers in 2021, up 81.8 percent over 2020.
"2021 will be remembered as the year that New Jersey was the unrivaled leader of the U.S. market, even if that status proves to be short-lived," PlayUSA.com Network analyst Eric Ramsey told SBC Americas. "New York will almost certainly assume the crown soon, while New Jersey will potentially slip behind Nevada and others in the coming year. Still, sports betting will remain a powerful revenue generator for the state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.