Jonny Butler had a home run among his three hits and drove in five runs as North Carolina State defeated Stanford 10-4 on Saturday in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series at Omaha, Neb.
Butler hit a two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fourth as the Wolfpack took a 6-0 lead. Devonte Brown also hit a home run for N.C. State (36-18), going deep in the fourth.
The Wolfpack moved into the winner's side of the four-team Bracket 1 and will play again Monday against the winner of the Vanderbilt-Arizona matchup later Saturday.
Tim Tawa and Christian Robinson hit home runs for the Cardinal (38-16), who rallied to within 6-4 in the seventh inning before N.C. State blew the game open with four runs in the ninth.
N.C. State's Reid Johnston (9-3) gave up three earned runs over six innings with five strikeouts to pick up the victory. Stanford's Brendan Beck (9-2) gave up six runs (three earned) over 5 2/3 innings while striking out 10 to take the loss.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.