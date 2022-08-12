Elena Delle Donne had 24 points as the Washington Mystics extended the Indiana Fever's franchise-record losing streak to 17 games with their 82-70 victory on Friday night in Indianapolis.
After totaling 13 points in her previous two games, Delle Donne scored 16 in the second half for the playoff-bound Mystics (21-14), who avoided a third straight loss. Elizabeth Williams had 10 points off the bench and Shakira Austin pulled down 11 rebounds for Washington, which shot 45.6 percent from the field and held a 39-26 edge on the glass.
Emily Engstler notched a career-high 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Emma Cannon finished with 16 points after scoring the first 12 for the Fever (5-30), who shot 41.3 percent to remain winless since beating the Chicago Sky at home on June 19.
Indiana used a 12-2 run to get within 70-62 after Engstler made two free throws with 3:30 left in regulation, but Della Donne hit a jumper and Alysha Clark followed with a 3-pointer to pad Washington's advantage.
Engstler's 3-pointer to open the second quarter got Indiana within 16-15, but Washington built its cushion with a 10-1 surge that followed.
Clark scored back-to-back buckets to begin that run. Natasha Cloud later hit a 3-pointer to push the Mystics' lead to 31-20, and they led 39-30 at halftime.
Indiana went 11-for-31 overall from the field in the first half. However, it kept things relatively close by making 5 of 9 shots from beyond the arc before the break.
Lexie Hull opened the third with a 3 to get the Fever within six. But Delle Donne scored the next four points and Cloud knocked down another shot from deep to give Washington a 46-33 advantage.
Indiana played again without star Kelsey Mitchell (foot), who will also not suit up on Sunday, and point guard Danielle Robinson (shoulder). Meanwhile, Washington didn't have starter Myisha Hines-Allen (health and safety protocol).
Both teams will meet again Sunday at Washington to conclude the regular season.
