The Washington Mystics announced a multi-year contract extension Wednesday for head coach and general manager Mike Thibault.

Terms were not disclosed.

Thibault, 71, has been the coach and GM of the WNBA franchise since Dec. 18, 2012.

The Mystics finished 12-20 in 2021 and missed the playoffs for only the second time (also 2016) under Thibault.

The three-time WNBA Coach of the Year led the Mystics to the WNBA championship in 2019 and owns a 357-275 record as head coach of the Connecticut Sun (2003-12) and Mystics.

--Field Level Media

