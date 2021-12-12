Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) returns an interception thrown by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (not pictured) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) returns an interception from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) intercepts the pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (not pictured) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A fan is dressed as Santa Claus during the second quarter between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) reacts to the Atlanta offense during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) drops back to pass after faking a handoff against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) is hit by Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) avoids a Atlanta Falcons lineman during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs a quarterback keeper against Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass while scrambling from Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky (50) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) makes a catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (15) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson (13) points to a first down after being tackled on the kick off return by Atlanta during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs in for a score during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for yards after the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands off to running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for yards with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) giving pursuit during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) congratulates running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) on Patterson's touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthersat Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs for yards after the catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls out during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A general view between plays during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is hit by Atlanta Falcons free safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) on a quarterback keeper during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to the stands after scoring on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead (19) during warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead (19) during warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Deonte Brown (77) during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Deonte Brown (77) during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers fans cheer a team member during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (16) tries to spin from a tackle by Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws downfield as Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) applies pressure during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) tries to catch a pass between Atlanta Falcons free safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32), safety Duron Harmon (21) and inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) grabs the ball one handed along the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A Carolina Panthers fan cheers on the team against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is gang tackled by Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (16) and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) fight for possession on a pass play during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass out of the pocket by Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) runs for yards after the catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (30) runs out of a tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (16) and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) fight for possession on a pass play during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass while pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith argues with the officials about a missed face mask call on his quarterback during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith argues with the officials about a missed face mask call on his quarterback during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54) reacts to the Carolina Panthers offense during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches a touchdown pass covered by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Tommy Tremble (82) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
