The fourth-seeded Seattle Storm welcome the No. 5 seed Washington Mystics for Game 1 of their WNBA playoff series on Thursday night.
Seattle and Washington closed the regular season with matching records, but the Storm's two wins over the Mystics earned them home-court advantage for the best-of-three series.
Seattle won the first meeting on June 23, 85-71, but the two subsequent meetings were decided by five points: 82-77 in Seattle's favor on July 30, and 78-75 for Washington on July 31.
The Mystics' win on July 31 was part of a 4-2 finish to their regular season, which also included a victory over the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. While Washington built some momentum heading into the postseason, they received some potentially good news from an otherwise worrying development.
Guard Natasha Cloud -- boasting career-best season averages of 10.7 points and 7.0 assists per game -- sustained an apparent knee injury in Sunday's regular-season finale against Indiana. However, Mystics coach Mike Thibault told reporters Tuesday that Cloud participated in "about two-thirds" of the day's practice.
"(It was a) lot more than we thought she might," Thibault said. "We were going to try to rest or a little bit more but she felt good enough to do more, so she is good to go."
Cloud recorded an 11-point, 10-assist double-double in Washington's last meeting with Seattle, helping the Mystics to weather a 23-point performance from the Storm's Breanna Stewart.
Stewart was revealed as the league's 2022 Most Valuable Player on Monday -- the second such honor of her career (2018) -- after averaging an WNBA-best 21.8 points per game. Stewart posted double-doubles in three of the regular season's final four games and scored 33-plus twice in the month of August.
"Whenever Stewie's on the floor, we have a chance," Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said via the Seattle Times. "She's been very hungry, very consistent for us. We want her to carry us, in a way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.