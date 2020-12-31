Andy Murray withdrew from the Delray Beach Open on Thursday.
The 33-year-old Murray cited coronavirus concerns as the reason for pulling out of the tournament set to start Jan. 7 on Florida's east coast.
"After much deliberation with my team I've decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach," Murray, a Brit, said in a statement. "Given the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimize the risks ahead of the Australian Open. I'm really thankful for the understanding of the tournament and I look forward to playing there soon."
Murray accepted a wild card into the Delray Beach Open field five days ago. The Australian Open is set to begin on Feb. 8, three weeks later than usual.
Murray, a former World No. 1, has won 46 career singles titles. He won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He overcame a career-threatening hip injury to return to the tour earlier this year, is currently ranked 122nd.
Another Brit, Dan Evans, also recently withdrew from the Delray Beach Open, according to reports. Evans is ranked 32nd.
--Field Level Media
